AGENCY OPS LEADERS

3. TIGHT DEADLINES FORCE OPS TEAMS TO ‘GET REAL’ WITH CLIENTS

The incredibly shrinking experiential marketing deadline has officially landed at the intersection of possible… and impossible. Never in the history of the industry have more agencies simply refused work when the timeline represents the risk of crippling ops teams, sacrificing quality of work—or both.

NITU DESAI, IDLEWILD

Three weeks to execute is the new norm for us. Many clients have set that cadence—'oh, well you did it in three weeks last time and somebody else did it in five weeks the time before that, so now we're going to come in two weeks out.’ Yes ,everyone at the agency wants to see the job done and wants to excel, but from a downstream perspective, at what cost?

JORDAN KAYE, ANALOG EVENTS

Clients got really fearful of the Covid cancellation fees they [incurred] in 2020 and 2021. And so I think that’s pushed deadlines—clients got focused on the latest possible time they give a yes or no on something. And so we started saying no to a lot of those clients or requiring letter of intent. That’s making clients go, ‘oh, okay, I need to actually put my money where my mouth is to make some work happen.’ We're a couple years away from this bubble bursting, unfortunately. We are at a point where we now have to say no to projects where it feels impossible.

GRAHAM FUGAZZI, AGENC

Ops has to balance pleasing the client with the actual possibility of an event happening and putting your name on it. There has to be that level set. There has to be that honest moment of ‘you're not going to get this if you do not make this decision today.’

ALEXA FOLI, AKJOHNSTON

Having an endless cycle creating new deadlines with substantial changes in between each variation isn’t working. At a certain point you just have to say: 'In order to be successful we need to move this into production or we risk the integrity of the project.' But then you risk the client wanting to start the whole process over—at that point we have to explain that we don't have time to do that either. So trying to find that balance between ‘we can't do that’ and providing solutions such as ‘if we make this change then we can still move forward.’

SARAH SHULMAN, JACK MORTON

I don't think every client wants to call us three weeks out, some of them need to call three weeks out. But I do have to add that I fully subscribe to the notion of the longer you have, the more you work. So to some degree you want to shorten the advance time because if you have six months, you're going to have six times more ideas and changes than if you have one month. So three weeks, six max—these are the new timetables. Our teams are getting more nimble and we’re operating faster and we have to evolve our “jack of all trades” capabilities. Everyone's becoming a bit of a specialist in everything and there are new tools, new templates, new everything.

MATT ANDREWS, HIGHMARK OUTDOOR

We see compressed lead times for sure, but our Highmark system was designed around meeting those deadlines—we have beams and columns and deck panels and wall panels to build structures with that all fit within a grid. We do our pulling prep on the backend so if something comes back from, say, Austin City Limits, our team is going through it to make sure it's all dialed in and it goes on the shelf ready to go. The idea is we can pull your design and put it on a truck in one step.